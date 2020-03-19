Skip to main content

Stay home except for essential needs

Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least 6 feet of distance.

Do:

  • Stay home
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • If soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Don’t:

  • Shake hands
  • Touch your face
  • Go to the doctor if you aren’t sick
  • Stockpile masks or gloves

What you can do

Latest numbers

As of March 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, there are 675 positive cases and 16 deaths in California. Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency on March 4, 2020. See the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for the latest data.

Latest news

March 19, 2020 at 7:54 PM

Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Stay at Home Order

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order to protect the health and well-being of all Californians and to establish consistency across the state in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Click ...

March 19, 2020 at 1:54 PM

Governor Newsom Requests Federal Assistance to Support California’s Efforts to Prepare for COVID-19 Surge

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter today to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reque...

March 19, 2020

State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts

The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19.
